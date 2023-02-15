Man allegedly fired gun during domestic disturbance in Hewitt on Valentine’s Day, threatened officers

Brandon Hart is charged with obstruction or retaliation, making terroristic threats against a peace officer, and deadly conduct/discharging a firearm.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Hart, 39, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired a weapon during a domestic disturbance in Hewitt Tuesday afternoon.

Online jail records show Hart is charged with obstruction or retaliation, making terroristic threats against a peace officer, and deadly conduct/discharging a firearm.

Hewitt Police Chief James Devlin said officers were called to investigate a shots fired disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of Del Rio at about 6:25 p.m. on Feb. 14.

When officers arrived, they heard the sound of gunfire coming from inside the residence. A woman then ran out of the home and was immediately placed out of harm’s way.

Chief Devlin said Hart was intoxicated and irate at the time, and not only resisted arrest, but threatened the officers.

He was eventually taken into custody and booked into the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000.

