Temple ISD leader recognized at Texas State Capitol following superintendent of the year honors

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott, named the Texas Association of School Boards’ (TASB) State Superintendent of the Year, was honored by state lawmakers at the State Capitol in Austin this week.

Ott was first recognized on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives by District 55 Representative Hugh Shine.

“Dr. Bobby Ott is a public school superintendent that leads with conservative values and strong personal convictions. He is a trailblazer who makes a path for others to follow. He inspires others to reach higher, dream bigger and achieve greater with his presence, encouragement and leadership” Shine said.

“When I think about Dr. Ott’s leadership at TISD I recall a statement by General of the Army Douglas MacArthur who stated, ‘A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others.’”

Ott was then honored on the floor of the Texas Senate by State Senator Pete Flores, who represents District 24, which includes Temple ISD.

“Dr. Ott has proven to be a strong leader for the entire Temple community through his commitment to Temple ISD students and staff, and his countless service efforts. Through his leadership, Temple ISD has deservingly received numerous awards and recognitions at the local, state and national stage,” said Flores.

Ott was also named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year and was the Texas nominee for National Superintendent of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.