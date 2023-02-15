Temple ISD leader recognized at Texas State Capitol following superintendent of the year honors

Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott, named the Texas Association of...
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott, named the Texas Association of School Boards’ (TASB) State Superintendent of the Year, was honored by state lawmakers at the State Capitol in Austin this week.(Courtesy Photos)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott, named the Texas Association of School Boards’ (TASB) State Superintendent of the Year, was honored by state lawmakers at the State Capitol in Austin this week.

Ott was first recognized on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives by District 55 Representative Hugh Shine.

“Dr. Bobby Ott is a public school superintendent that leads with conservative values and strong personal convictions. He is a trailblazer who makes a path for others to follow. He inspires others to reach higher, dream bigger and achieve greater with his presence, encouragement and leadership” Shine said.

“When I think about Dr. Ott’s leadership at TISD I recall a statement by General of the Army Douglas MacArthur who stated, ‘A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others.’”

Ott was then honored on the floor of the Texas Senate by State Senator Pete Flores, who represents District 24, which includes Temple ISD.

“Dr. Ott has proven to be a strong leader for the entire Temple community through his commitment to Temple ISD students and staff, and his countless service efforts. Through his leadership, Temple ISD has deservingly received numerous awards and recognitions at the local, state and national stage,” said Flores.

Ott was also named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year and was the Texas nominee for National Superintendent of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
evelyn guardado
Body of missing South Texas deputy constable found, suspect charged with murder
Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a...
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

Latest News

KISD principals train for rounding conversions with staff
Killeen ISD plans to reduce staff shortage concerns, aims to improve culture of workplace
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk sits in a City Council meeting Wednesday at Austin City Hall.
Austin’s city manager fired over botched winter storm response
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize
Kelvin Toliver
Downsville Volunteer Fire Department chief passes away