Waco High School students adjust to new safety measures

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD said students and staff appreciate the district being proactive in its new security protocols.

We’re told the district enforced these strategies because Waco High School found multiple weapons on campus.

“This is very real “and it deserves our wholehearted efforts to make sure our campuses are safe, said Dr. Rachelle Warren, Waco ISD superintendent of Student Services and Support. In efforts to keep Waco High safe, Warren said students will have a single point of entry to the school, metal detectors and clear backpacks.

“We don’t want anybody worried, we don’t expect things to escalate, but we also expect folks to be paying attention,” said Warren. She said more attention with more strategies could lessen contraband on campus.

Warren said Waco High is expanding student ID’s, more canine visits from the district’s police department and vape detectors.

“There is not singular answer and there isn’t anything in particular that is going to work better or worse if the folks involved aren’t fully aware and invested in what we’re doing,” said Warren.

Warren said the district has been all ears to people’s concerns.

She said Waco ISD has been partnering campus leaders, teachers and especially the students.

“They want to be able to focus on learning when they’re at school. these kinds of events are unsafe distractions,” said Warren.

These are distractions that could end deadly.

“We would much rather find it, whatever contraband it might be before it really becomes something that becomes a horrific impact on our campus. these kinds of high-profile incidents that we’ve had recently, we want folks to feel social, emotionally, mentally healthy and safe on campuses as well,” said Warren.

Waco ISD said it’s expanding these protocols at all campuses in the district.

They said the high schools will be the first get the metal detectors and then the middle schools.

The staff say students at Waco High will start wearing clear backpacks on the 21 and the rest of the campuses will join after spring break.

