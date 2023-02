WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in central Texas with 10 things to do! Click the links below for the details:

1. Mardi Gras Ball – Waco

2. Mini Black History Museum

3. Elite Comic Con

4. Dad & Daughter Date Night

5. Baylor Bears Baseball vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

6. Baylor Bears Womens Basketball vs. Iowa State Cyclones

7. Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience

8. Music Bingo

9. Love/Sick

10. Crafternoon in Killeen

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.