2 injured in house fire in Moody
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were injured after fire broke out at around 6 Wednesday evening at a home on Buckellen Lane in Moody.
The two people had to be taken to the hospital, but their conditions aren’t known as of Wednesday night.
The home is a total loss after the fire.
McGregor, Lorena, and Bruceville-Eddy fire departments all responded to the scene.
There is no word yet on a cause.
