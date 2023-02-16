2 injured in house fire in Moody

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were injured after fire broke out at around 6 Wednesday evening at a home on Buckellen Lane in Moody.

The two people had to be taken to the hospital, but their conditions aren’t known as of Wednesday night.

The home is a total loss after the fire.

McGregor, Lorena, and Bruceville-Eddy fire departments all responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on a cause.

