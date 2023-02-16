2 injured in house fire in Moody

The home was a total loss after the fire. Two people were taken to the hospital.
The home was a total loss after the fire. Two people were taken to the hospital.(Jasmine Lotts (KWTX))
By Jasmine Lotts and Royden Ogletree
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were injured after fire broke out at around 6 Wednesday evening at a home on Buckellen Lane in Moody.

The two people had to be taken to the hospital, but their conditions aren’t known as of Wednesday night.

The home is a total loss after the fire.

McGregor, Lorena, and Bruceville-Eddy fire departments all responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on a cause.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
evelyn guardado
Body of missing South Texas deputy constable found, suspect charged with murder
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch

Latest News

The memorial fundraiser to collect donations for the cause will be at Clem Mikeska’s BBQ on...
Fundraiser for family of Belton High School student who was stabbed and killed
The MSU shooting marks the 12th college shooting in the nation since 1966
Heightened security top of mind at Central Texas colleges, universities following deadly Michigan State University shooting
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast 2
Have you seen one of these sticky notes on your car?
‘I believe it was a tactic to try and grab me’: Ominous sticky notes left on cars bring confusion and concern