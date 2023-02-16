Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A standoff outside the Limestone Medical Facility in Groesbeck is over after an armed suspect inside a vehicle was taken into custody peacefully, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Earlier Friday, Groesbeck Police Chief Chris Henson said the 600-700 blocks of McClintic Drive were closed to thru traffic and non-essential personnel, and drivers should seek alternative routes until the situation is resolved.

Adam Lenamond, a man found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child on Thursday, is the man reportedly involved in the standoff, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to KWTX.

The medical center in Groesbeck was placed on a lockdown at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. Later in the evening, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said the facility was accepting emergency room patients.

Friday morning, Limestone Medical Center CEO Larry Price said the hospital is open for emergency and outpatient services, with the exception of MRI services.

“We will reschedule all MRI appointments,” said Price. “True emergencies can come through the front entrance of the hospital. We ask our patients to be patient with us.”

Lenamond, who was free on bond, was allowed to leave the courtroom on Thursday as a jury deliberated his fate.

When the jury returned with a guilty verdict, Lenamond was not in the courtroom, KWTX has learned.

Adam Lenamond (Photo used with permission from Groesbeck Journal)

Authorities located the man, armed with a handgun, locked inside a vehicle in the back parking lot of the medical facility.

Texas DPS said SWAT is at the scene and negotiations to get the man to surrender continue.

The source with knowledge of the case told KWTX a woman named Amanda McAdams is in jail awaiting trial on a similar charge to Lenamond because McAdams allegedly received money in exchange for allowing Lenamond to sexually assault a child.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

