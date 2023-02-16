Baylor WBB suffers third-straight conference loss

MANHATTAN, Kansas (KWTX) - The Baylor women’s basketball team suffered the 87-68 setback at Kansas State on Wednesday night inside the Bramlage Coliseum.

Ja’Mee Asberry led the Bears offensively, posting a season-high 21 points in her first 20-plus point game of the year and 22nd in her career. She fell a 3-pointer shy of matching a career-high in the category, connecting on a team-best five from range.

The last time the Bears lost three-consecutive games was during the 2007-08 season, and the last time BU dropped three-straight games against league opponents during the regular season was in the 2000-01 campaign.

