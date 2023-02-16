Chilly weather holds on for a few days, but Spring style warmth returns this weekend

By Brady Taylor
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a windy and chilly Thursday across Central Texas. Most of us are around 30° colder than where we were on Wednesday. It will stay chilly and breezy tonight, with lows Friday morning dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s. With a north breeze around 10-15mph Friday morning, we will likely see wind chills dip down into the upper 10s in most location. We will stay in the cool 50s Friday, but it won’t be as windy.

Cool 50s stick around for Saturday, but we are starting a rapid warmup Sunday and into early next week. Highs Sunday will be in the 70s, and we will likely make it into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday! The best rain chances over the next 7-10 days arrives next Wednesday, with a 40% chance for rain currently in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a...
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

Latest News

fastcast partly to mostly cloudy
Don’t be fooled by Wednesday’s warmth – Winter makes a comeback for Thursday
FastCast
BIG Temperature Change for Thursday!
fastcast sunshine flowers spring
Don’t be fooled by the warm weather today - A major cool down returns for Thursday
FastCast
Crazy swing in the temperatures to end out the week!