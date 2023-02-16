Chilly weather holds on for a few days, but Spring style warmth returns this weekend

It’s been a windy and chilly Thursday across Central Texas. Most of us are around 30° colder than where we were on Wednesday. It will stay chilly and breezy tonight, with lows Friday morning dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s. With a north breeze around 10-15mph Friday morning, we will likely see wind chills dip down into the upper 10s in most location. We will stay in the cool 50s Friday, but it won’t be as windy.

Cool 50s stick around for Saturday, but we are starting a rapid warmup Sunday and into early next week. Highs Sunday will be in the 70s, and we will likely make it into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday! The best rain chances over the next 7-10 days arrives next Wednesday, with a 40% chance for rain currently in the forecast.

