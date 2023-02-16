City of Marlin’s Global credit rating improves dramatically; street repairs begin throughout the city

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - After receiving a failing Global credit rating for years, the City of Marlin announced their rating improved to an A-plus, helping the city receive and move forward with grants and bonds like the street repair bond.

Marlin Mayor Carolyn Lofton announced in her State of the City address Tuesday the Global Credit Rating for the city, citing Marlin’s recent reputation of failing credit scores. City Manager Cedric Davis said it has taken the administration about three years to improve the city’s financial stability.

“Everything was put into place to make sure that we know we could be financially strong,” he said. “By us doing all those different things, we end up getting off of our probationary things for getting grants and things. We were physically sound.”

Davis said the improved credit rating means the city is financially stable and can pay off bonds and grants

“We have to be able to show the government that we put these things in place,” he said. “You have to have your financial house in order, so we had to show that we were able to save money, we were able to pay off debt, we were able to make any loan repayments.”

Because of their financial stability, the city was able to receive a street repair bond to improve the damaged streets that have been a problem for residents for decades.

“I’ve been back here since 1967, and the roads have gotten worse over the years,” Danny Nutt, who is a Marlin resident, said. “They’re getting worse every day, every time it rains. I live on a street where it’s...so deep, put you go down your car, scrapes.”

Like most people who drive around in Marlin, Nutt said he drives over potholes, trenches and bumps every day. He said, sometimes, it physically causes him pain.

“I’ve got a bad back,” he said. “I’ll joggle down the road, and it’s not a good experience if you got pains.”

He said he was skeptical if any progress would be made after he learned about the street repair bonds.

“When I see it, I’ll believe it,” he said “I’ve heard they got money to do stuff with, but I ain’t seen no work.”

Wednesday morning, Marlin residents could see crews working on Kennedy St. off of Live Oak St., starting on the many streets they are set to repair in the coming months.

Lofton said it would take about $100 million to fix all of the streets in Marlin, but the bond was only for 2.4 million dollars; however, because of their credit rating, Davis said they received a lot of bids from contractors and were able to make a deal with them to improve as many streets as possible.

“If we zip the roads, which is agitate the roads, they would come back and lay and shape the roads and build the roads on top,” he said. “Well, by us doing some of the labor, they gave us a significant discount. That 2.4 is now probably going to be stretched two to three times what it would normally do.”

Davis said they will repair streets until they run out of bond funding. He said residents will receive notices on their doors if the crews are set to be in front of their homes.

While the street repair bond is only one of the many projects the city is working on, Davis asks Marlin residents to be patient for a little longer.

“In the reality world, major projects just don’t happen overnight,” he said. “It’s been a long three-and-a-half years of planning, seeking resources, and now that these resources come into fruition, they will see the fruits of the hard work...The movement is here, and sit tight over the next, I would say the next 24 months, it’ll be much better than where it is today.”

