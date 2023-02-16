Don’t be fooled by Wednesday’s warmth – Winter makes a comeback for Thursday

It was VERY warm in the upper 70s and low 80s across Central Texas on Wednesday - But don’t let yesterday’s warmth fool you… We have that winter chill back in the forecast for Thursday. Make sure you don’t forget your coat as you head out the door! A strong cold front moved southeast through Central Texas Wednesday night. The front did bring a broken line of showers and storms overnight - But the rain is well to our southeast waking up this morning. One thing you will be able to feel today are strong north/northwest winds - Gusting around 25 to 35 mph. These northerly winds are bringing back much colder air and will continue to make it feel even colder outside throughout the day. High temperatures for Thursday occurred throughout the overnight hours. Our temperatures will continue to get colder behind the front throughout the morning hours and then struggle to warm up throughout the day. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy and there’s no more rain in the forecast for the day. Temperatures this afternoon look to be in the upper 40s and low 50s - But due to those winds, feels-like temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Bundle up today!

Friday is going to be the coldest morning. Clouds clear out Thursday night and that allows our temperatures to drop. Waking up Friday morning - Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Breezy north winds will give us feels-like temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s heading to work and school. We stay chilly and dry to end the work week. After freezing morning temperatures, highs will soar into the low 50s with mostly sunny skies. It will be a cool day as a breeze remains out of the north.

The crazy temperature rollercoaster continues into the weekend. The start of the weekend will be chilly - But another significant warm up will take place. Saturday morning starts out in the freezer with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Cloud cover remains in the area and winds will return from the south/southeast. Saturday will remain COOLER than normal with highs warming into the mid 60s. The major warm up will take place on Sunday. The morning starts out around 40°, but strong south/southwest winds allow our temperatures to soar back ABOVE normal into the low 70s for the afternoon.

Very warm weather looks to hang around into the start of the new work week. Highs will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds Monday and Tuesday. Forecast models are still all over the place regarding our weather for the second half of the work week. We may see a weak front move in by the middle of the week. That front may bring back some rain chances for Wednesday and bring a little cool down. Highs look to be back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. We could see another cool down arrive by the end of the week - But that cool down may only drop us back into the 60s - Which is around the normal for this time of the year.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.