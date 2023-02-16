Former University of Texas great visits new gym in Temple

By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young visited Crunch Fitness in Temple on Wednesday.

Young held a free meet and greet with fans, taking pictures and signing autographs.

Young is a partner of the gym. “Health and wellness is very important. To put a gym out here in Temple, Texas I’m excited about it,” said Young.

As for some comments on his former school, Young is excited out the move to the SEC, and looks forward to the upcoming quarterback competition with Arch Manning now on campus.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
evelyn guardado
Body of missing South Texas deputy constable found, suspect charged with murder
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch

Latest News

Baylor WBB
Baylor WBB suffers third-straight conference loss
Former University of Texas great visits new gym in Temple
Classroom Champions: Abbott’s Preston Pustejovsky
Preston Pustejovsky
Classroom Champions: Abbott’s Preston Pustejovsky