Former University of Texas great visits new gym in Temple
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young visited Crunch Fitness in Temple on Wednesday.
Young held a free meet and greet with fans, taking pictures and signing autographs.
Young is a partner of the gym. “Health and wellness is very important. To put a gym out here in Temple, Texas I’m excited about it,” said Young.
As for some comments on his former school, Young is excited out the move to the SEC, and looks forward to the upcoming quarterback competition with Arch Manning now on campus.
