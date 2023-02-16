Former University of Texas great visits new gym in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Former University of Texas quarterback Vince Young visited Crunch Fitness in Temple on Wednesday.

Young held a free meet and greet with fans, taking pictures and signing autographs.

Vince Young is in Temple tonight for the opening of Crunch Fitness. He’ll be here until 8pm for a free meet & greet. pic.twitter.com/CPOBMnr8gL — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) February 15, 2023

Young is a partner of the gym. “Health and wellness is very important. To put a gym out here in Temple, Texas I’m excited about it,” said Young.

As for some comments on his former school, Young is excited out the move to the SEC, and looks forward to the upcoming quarterback competition with Arch Manning now on campus.

