Heightened security top of mind at Central Texas colleges, universities following deadly Michigan State University shooting

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Following the deadly shooting at Michigan State University on Monday, which took the lives of three students and injured five others, campus safety is top of mind for higher education institutions across the country.

It’s a decades-long issue that has Central Texas colleges and universities on high alert.

“Our prayers remain with Michigan State, we grieve with them,” Lori Fogleman, a spokesperson for Baylor University, told KWTX. “With that said, we are constantly assessing and reassessing a multi-layer safety and security operation.”

That operation, Fogleman says, includes the Baylor Police Department, emergency management, and a communication alert system.

“Outdoor and indoor emergency loudspeakers, sirens, text messaging, email messages, websites, social media, and even old fashioned phone lines,” Fogleman said of the multiple communication outlets encompassed in the alert system.

Other schools in McLennan County have similar measures in place. Texas State Technical College in Waco assures that campus security takes an aggressive and proactive approach to safety.

“Access control devices, camera systems, allowing individuals to gain access to the cameras not only inside the buildings and the exterior,” Eduardo Patiño, the police chief for TSTC, said of the various security measures in place on campus. “We are monitoring who goes in and out of our facilities.”

At McLennan Community College, the focus is on education in identifying unusual behaviors.

“The goal is to report and work with and deal with individuals that might exhibit signs or say things that are out of the ordinary,” Frank Patterson, the emergency risk manager for MCC, said. “We then might be able to intervene with or assist with them to keep it from getting to that crisis point.”

Unlike in Michigan, however, concealed carry of handguns is allowed on public college and university campuses in Texas, like TSTC and MCC, ever since Gov. Greg Abbott signed the ‘Campus Carry’ bill into law in 2015.

But representatives from both of these colleges say that allowing guns on campus hasn’t necessarily caused safety concerns.

“For me or my team, hearing from students or faculty and staff of any safety concerns… none,” Patiño said.

As for MCC, Patterson says that licensed concealed carry students and faculty are encouraged to use their own guns responsibly to help protect themselves and their peers in the event of an emergency.

“When we train our employees, we ask of them, if there is a student with a concealed handgun, to encourage them and to keep them there, and say, ‘hey, you can stay here and protect us,’” Patterson said.

