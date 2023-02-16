Man convicted of sexual assault of a child involved in standoff with authorities in Limestone County

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Adam Lenamond, a man found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child on Thursday, is the man allegedly involved in a standoff with authorities outside the Limestone Medical Center, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to KWTX.

“At about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Leeann Freeman, LMC Public Relations, said Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck was placed on full lockdown,” Groesbeck Journal reported.

Lenamond was out on bond and left the courtroom as a jury deliberated his fate. When the jury returned with a verdict, Lenamond was not in the courtroom.

There is reportedly a high police presence following an alleged active shooter situation, and law enforcement has barricaded all entrances to LMC.

Groesbeck High School is under a “secure” status, which is a soft lockdown until further notice, according to GHS officials. Due to all campuses being “secure,” according to its Standard Response Protocol, school dismissal will be delayed, including student drivers, buses and parent pickups.”

CEO Larry Price confirmed with KWTX the Medical Center was on lockdown due to an undisclosed incident in their parking lot. Staff from the Medical Center are able to exit the building with a police escort but no one is allowed in.

