Man convicted of continuous sexual assault of a child involved in standoff with authorities in Limestone County

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Adam Lenamond, a man found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child on Thursday, is the man allegedly involved in a standoff with authorities outside the Limestone Medical Center, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to KWTX.

The medical center in Groesbeck was placed on full lockdown at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, the Groesbeck Journal reported.

Adam Lenamond (Photo used with permission from Groesbeck Journal)

Lenamond, who was free on bond, was allowed to leave the courtroom as a jury deliberated his fate. When the jury returned with a guilty verdict, Lenamond was not in the courtroom, KWTX has learned.

The standoff with authorities outside the medical center ensued.

LIVESTREAM ON THE KWTX NEWS 10 FACEBOOK PAGE:

The source told KWTX a woman named Amanda McAdams is in jail awaiting trial on a similar charge to Lenamond because McAdams allegedly received money in exchange for allowing Lenamond to sexually assault a child.

KWTX has learned Groesbeck High School is under a “secure” status, which is a soft lockdown until further notice, according to GHS officials. Due to all campuses being “secure,” according to its Standard Response Protocol, school dismissal will be delayed, including student drivers, buses and parent pickups.”

CEO Larry Price confirmed with KWTX the medical center was on lockdown due to an undisclosed incident in their parking lot. Staff from the medical center are able to exit the building with a police escort but no one is allowed in.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.