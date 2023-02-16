Sex offender out on bond in Waco arrested on Valentine’s Day after he was spotted near children

Convicted sex offender Larry Wayne Carter, 52, was arrested in Waco on Valentine’s Day for...
Convicted sex offender Larry Wayne Carter, 52, was arrested in Waco on Valentine’s Day for allegedly violating the conditions of his bond for new charges filed in 2022.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Convicted sex offender Larry Wayne Carter, 52, was arrested in Waco on Valentine’s Day for allegedly violating the conditions of his bond for new charges filed in 2022, Waco Police Department Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley confirmed to KWTX.

Online jail records show Carter was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Feb. 14, 2023, on charges of repeated violations of a court order and failure to comply with a court order to register as a sex offender.

Shipley said Carter was seen around children, and residing in a residence he was not supposed to be living in.

In October 2022, KWTX reported Carter was indicted on a count of trafficking of persons and a count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

The accuser reported he sexually abused her from June 2016, when she was 8, to June 2022. Police, at the time, told KWTX many of the incidents occurred while the two were traveling.

Shipley further explained the trafficking charge from 2022 is the result of the alleged sexual abuse happening in two different states: Texas and Oklahoma.

Carter was released from the McLennan County Jail in October 2022 after posting bonds totaling $200,000.

Court records show that before the charges filed in October 2022, Carter had been previously convicted of indecency with a child in 2002 and sentenced to four years in prison.

