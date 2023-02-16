Travis Middle School in Temple placed on temporary lockout after rounds are fired in the area

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Thursday was investigating after several rounds were fired in the area of a local middle school.

At around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the corner of S. 21 Street and Avenue M.

The call led to the temporary lockout of Travis Middle School “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

The school was secured as officers investigated the area and the lockout was lifted minutes later, police said.

Shell casings were found in the area where the rounds were fired, but officers have not yet found any damage inflicted by the rounds.

No suspects have been identified at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a...
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

Latest News

Convicted sex offender Larry Wayne Carter, 52, was arrested in Waco on Valentine’s Day for...
Sex offender out on bond in Waco arrested on Valentine’s Day after he was spotted near children
(KWTX)
10 Things To Do: February 18-19
At least one person has died following a shooting at an El Paso shopping mall.
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall
Law enforcement agents are seen at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in...
1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at El Paso, Texas shopping mall