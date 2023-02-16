Two dead including a one-year-old, one toddler in critical condition following crash in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A baby has passed away while a toddler is in critical condition following a major crash in Harris County Wednesday evening.

Harris County Sherriff’s Office deputies responded at around 8:20 a.m. Feb. 16 to a major crash in the 14101 block of West Grand Parkway

Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez stated on his Twitter that it was a three-vehicle crash where one rolled off an overpass.

Of the two infants transported, 1-year-old male has been confirmed deceased and a 3-year-old male remains critical.



99 is completely open at this time. https://t.co/yXXEejc052 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 15, 2023

According to investigators, 2008 Toyota Camry was traveling north in the approaching US 290 exit ramp in the right lane while a 2021 Toyota 4 Runner 2 was traveling north in the 14000 of SH 99 approaching US 290 exit ramp in the right lane.

“A 2019 VW Passat was traveling north in the 14000 of SH 99 approaching US 290 exit ramp in the left lane. The Toyota Camry attempted to exit 290 and made a faulty evasive action and changed lanes when unsafe,” said HCSO.

The Toyota Camry reportedly swerved onto the shoulder and to avoid hitting a vehicle entered into the shoulder and swerved again to avoid hitting the crash barrels separating the exit ramp and main lanes of SH 99 northbound.

The Toyota Camry then crashed into the Toyota 4 Runner causing the Runner to spin out of control and roll over the retaining wall. The vehicle fell approximately 29 feet to the ground below the freeway and exit ramp.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Camry continued and crashed into VW Passat causing minor damage.

The driver of the 4 Runner died at the scene due to the injuries sustained at the crash, according to authorities.

Passengers in the 4 Runner transported to Herman Memorial Downtown and the 3-year-old is in critical condition and the one-year-old baby was pronounced dead the the hospital.

The case remains open and under investigation of The HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.