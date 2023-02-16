Two dead including a one-year-old, one toddler in critical condition following crash in Harris County

(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A baby has passed away while a toddler is in critical condition following a major crash in Harris County Wednesday evening.

Harris County Sherriff’s Office deputies responded at around 8:20 a.m. Feb. 16 to a major crash in the 14101 block of West Grand Parkway

Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalez stated on his Twitter that it was a three-vehicle crash where one rolled off an overpass.

According to investigators, 2008 Toyota Camry was traveling north in the approaching US 290 exit ramp in the right lane while a 2021 Toyota 4 Runner 2 was traveling north in the 14000 of SH 99 approaching US 290 exit ramp in the right lane.

“A 2019 VW Passat was traveling north in the 14000 of SH 99 approaching US 290 exit ramp in the left lane. The Toyota Camry attempted to exit 290 and made a faulty evasive action and changed lanes when unsafe,” said HCSO.

The Toyota Camry reportedly swerved onto the shoulder and to avoid hitting a vehicle entered into the shoulder and swerved again to avoid hitting the crash barrels separating the exit ramp and main lanes of SH 99 northbound.

The Toyota Camry then crashed into the Toyota 4 Runner causing the Runner to spin out of control and roll over the retaining wall. The vehicle fell approximately 29 feet to the ground below the freeway and exit ramp.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Camry continued and crashed into VW Passat causing minor damage.

The driver of the 4 Runner died at the scene due to the injuries sustained at the crash, according to authorities.

Passengers in the 4 Runner transported to Herman Memorial Downtown and the 3-year-old is in critical condition and the one-year-old baby was pronounced dead the the hospital.

The case remains open and under investigation of The HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a...
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

Latest News

Construction begins for Marlin's street repair bond
City of Marlin’s Global credit rating improves dramatically; street repairs begin throughout the city
FILE-This undated photo released by the Henderson Police Department shows suspect Nika...
Texas university bans woman ahead of Vegas stabbing trial
fastcast partly to mostly cloudy
Jillian's Thursday Fastcast
Marlin's credit rating improves dramatically; construction begins for Marlin's street repair bond
City of Marlin’s Global credit rating improves dramatically; street repairs begin throughout the city