Two killed, including baby, in Harris County crash; toddler in critical condition

(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A baby died and a toddler is in critical condition following a crash in Harris County Wednesday evening.

Harris County Sherriff’s Office deputies responded at around 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 16 to the deadly collision in the 14101 block of West Grand Parkway.

Sherriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on his Twitter profile the collision involved three vehicles, including one that rolled off an overpass.

According to investigators, 2008 Toyota Camry was traveling north in the approaching US 290 exit ramp in the right lane while a 2021 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling north in the 14000 of SH 99 approaching US 290 exit ramp in the right lane.

“A 2019 VW Passat was traveling north in the 14000 of SH 99 approaching US 290 exit ramp in the left lane. The Toyota Camry attempted to exit 290 and made a faulty evasive action and changed lanes when unsafe,” said HCSO.

The Toyota Camry reportedly swerved onto the shoulder, and to avoid hitting a vehicle, entered into the shoulder and swerved again to avoid hitting the crash barrels separating the exit ramp and main lanes of SH 99 northbound.

The Toyota Camry then crashed into the Toyota 4 Runner, causing the 4 Runner to spin out of control and roll over the retaining wall. The 4 Runner fell approximately 29 feet to the ground below the freeway and exit ramp.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Camry continued and crashed into VW Passat.

The driver of the 4 Runner died at the scene due to the injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

Passengers in the 4 Runner were transported to Herman Memorial Downtown. A 3-year-old is in critical condition and a one-year-old baby was pronounced dead at the the hospital.

The wreck remains under investigation.

