Baylor history professor explains importance of offering pilot AP African American Studies course in Central Texas high schools

The new AP course has received backlash from other states, including Florida’s Gov. DeSantis
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A decade’s worth of preparation is coming to fruition with the College Board’s recent announcement to pilot an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course nationwide.

“The intention of the course is to introduce students to what it meant and means to be Black in the United States at an earlier age,” Ronald Angelo Johnson, Ph.D., a history professor at Baylor University and one of the course creators, told KWTX.

But some states are pushing back. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked the course, saying some of its contents, including language around intersectionality, Black queerness, and the Black Lives Matter movement, are part of a political agenda rather than an educational one.

“They have stuff about intersectionality, abolishing prisons,” DeSantis said in a press conference. “That’s a political agenda.”

As for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, he did not respond for comment on the AP course.

Over 300 scholars helped design the course, one of them being Baylor University history professor and Ralph and Bessie Mae Lynn Chair of History, Ronald Johnson.

He says talking about those issues in the classroom doesn’t indoctrinate students, but rather empowers them.

“The purpose of the course is to empower them,” Johnson said. “Not to erase or somehow indoctrinate them, but to give them greater information to engage the issues that are happening all around them every day in this country.”

Some Central Texas schools may be incorporating the elective AP course into their future curriculum.

In a statement, a Waco ISD representative said that while the district had applied for one of the limited pilot spots, they unfortunately didn’t secure it. The “administration intends to seek approval from the board of trustees to include the new class in the course catalog for the 2024-2025 school year.”

As for other districts, including Copperas Cove, Temple and Killeen ISDs, while they did not apply for the AP pilot, they do offer other non-AP African American Studies courses, approved by the Texas Education Agency.

Professor Johnson’s hope, in the meantime, is that school districts will see the value of a course that isn’t readily taught to young people before entering college.

“Access to knowledge is in the foundation of who we are as a people, as who we are as a democracy,” Johnson said. “And by widening access to information, that will not only strengthen our students, but it will also strengthen us as a people, and I believe as a country.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a...
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
LIVE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivers State of the State Address
The new AP course has received backlash from other states, including Florida’s Gov. DeSantis
Central Texas schools teaching the AP African American Studies course
The map shows proposed changes to Bell County's transportation infrastructure.
Bell County in 25 years: Commissioners seek input and suggestions regarding the Thoroughfare Plan
Southern Roots Brewing Co. Brews a Taste of Waco History - 2.16.23
KWTX@4: Southern Roots Brewing Co. Brews A Taste of Waco History - 2.16.23