Baylor sets date for annual Green & Gold Game

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen throws a pass in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football has set its annual Green & Gold spring game for Saturday, April 22 at McLane Stadium.

Kickoff time will be set at a later date. The game, presented by TFNB, will air on ESPN+.

The Green & Gold Game will conclude the spring practice season, a slate of 15 practices that will begin on March 21. Practice will include five sessions in March and 10 in April.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
Col. Ann Meredith, the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, was suspended on...
Commander of Fort Hood’s military police brigade suspended
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
TMZ: Michael Irvin files $100M lawsuit against accuser, Marriott after complaint got him booted from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage
Bennita Thomas, 35, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $5,000 bond after her arrest on a...
Hewitt woman charged after dog left outside during icy conditions dies

Latest News

Baylor WBB
Baylor WBB suffers third-straight conference loss
Vince Young
Former University of Texas great visits new gym in Temple
Former University of Texas great visits new gym in Temple
Classroom Champions: Abbott’s Preston Pustejovsky