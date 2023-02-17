Baylor sets date for annual Green & Gold Game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football has set its annual Green & Gold spring game for Saturday, April 22 at McLane Stadium.

Kickoff time will be set at a later date. The game, presented by TFNB, will air on ESPN+.

The Green & Gold Game will conclude the spring practice season, a slate of 15 practices that will begin on March 21. Practice will include five sessions in March and 10 in April.

