Cooler than normal into Saturday, but the warmth rapidly returns next week

Very cold out there to get the end of the work week started. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 20s to low 30s this Friday morning. We still have a breeze out the north, which is bringing us feels-like temperatures down into the teens to mid 20s. You’ll want to dress warm and in layers as you head out the door. Winds will be strongest for Friday during the morning hours and will gradually decrease in speed as we head into the afternoon. Cool temperatures and mostly sunny skies can be expected into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain about 10° BELOW normal today - Only warming into the low 50s.

The crazy temperature rollercoaster continues into the weekend. The start of the weekend will be chilly - But another significant warm up will take place. Saturday morning starts out in the freezer with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s - Feels-like temperatures look to be down into the mid 20s. If you have to be out and about early Saturday morning make sure to dress warm! Cloud cover will be increasing from the west throughout the day on Saturday. A breeze out of the southeast and mostly cloudy skies is expected for the afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid 50s. Southwest winds return on Sunday and that starts our rapid warm up. The morning starts out around 40°, but our temperatures soar back ABOVE normal into the low 70s for the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.

Spring-like warmth returns for the start of the work week. Highs will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances increase as Wednesday arrives as a weak Pacific front moves in. Still look to be much warmer than normal into Wednesday. We could see another cool down arrive by the end of the week - But that cool down may only drop us back into the 60s - Which is around the normal for this time of the year.

