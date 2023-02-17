Good News Friday: February 17, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD says, it is once again proud of the Temple High School Wildcat Cheerleaders. They took home 1st place in every category they competed in at the 2023 Cheer America Texas State Championship! We’ve covered them before when they won 1st in a previous competition and at a summer camp competition.

We want to say congratulations to Summer Ketchum on placing 1st with her brownies and 3rd with her Pecan Pie in the Youth Fair at the Mclennan County Livestock show last Friday.

The Shoemaker FFA would like to congratulate the students who competed at the Bell County Youth Fair last week at the Bell County Expo Center! Multiple students won high awards in each category. Scrolling through the video, you can see all the categories like Rabbit Breeding, a baking contest and Best Turkey.

Killeen wishes K-9 officer Sauron a late Happy Birthday. He turned 5 years old Thursday. Sauron is a German shepherd who was born in the Netherlands and is trained in narcotics detection. This talented pup rides with Officer Villegas patrolling campuses across the district.

And we have two people we want to wish a very Happy, happy Birthday! Happy Birthday Sonya Moorman, your husband wanted to surprise you and Happy Birthday to Connie Nichols, she loves to model for those awesome headshots.

