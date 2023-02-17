Grand jury indicts ex-China Spring student accused of slashing officer with scissors during search for illegal substance

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury formally indicted Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, a former China Spring High School student accused of slashing a school police officer’s hand with a pair of scissors, on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of resisting arrest.

China Spring Superintendent Marc Faulkner said Hernandez, a December transfer to China Spring High School, was expelled after the violent on campus incident on Jan. 18.

According to arrest affidavits, China Spring ISD officer Marco Rocha saw Hernandez passing a vape pen to another student in a high school bathroom.

Rocha took Hernandez to the vice principal’s office and called Chief Shanna Sanders. After the chief arrived, she and Rocha tried to search Hernandez “for any more contraband” when Hernandez grabbed a pair of scissors from the vice principal’s desk and slashed Rocha on the left hand, the affidavit alleges.

Rocha and Sanders subdued Hernandez after “wrestling” with him, according to the affidavit. Other officers arrived and searched Hernandez. They found four full, 1-gram marijuana vape oil containers and one partially used vape oil container, the affidavit states.

They also found $400 in cash, which the officers allege in the affidavit Hernandez earned by selling marijuana vape oil to other students on campus.

Rocha required stitches for his injury but is not expected to miss any work, Faulkner said.

Hernandez is being held without bond on a warrant from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

