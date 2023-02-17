Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.16.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

Two Amigos Mexican Food at 208 North Main Street in West failed a recent inspection with a 72.

According to the food safety worker, the blueberries were moldy.

The raw fish, eggs, and chicken were stored above items they should not have been.

There was slime on the ice machine and old food debris on the clean storage rack and utensils.

The employees were not washing their hands properly and there was a live roach in the cabinet with the soda syrup.

This business needed a re-inspection.

______________

Taco Bueno at 815 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 83.

According to the food safety worker, there was condensation dripping on an open container of chili, which was discarded.

There were black and white mold-like substances in the soda nozzles at the drive-thru.

Also, there were flying insects throughout the facility.

This business needed a re-inspection.

______________

Rosa’s Cafe & Tortilla Factory at 703 North Hewitt Drive in Hewitt got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, apparently all previous violations were correct from earlier inspection.

However, there were still soiled, damp wiping clothes on the prep surfaces.

Three bags of raw chicken had to be thrown out because they were thawing in standing water.

__________________

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Smokin’ Buns at 100 Czech Inn Drive in West.

This is a fairly new spot.

It has burgers, but you can build your own salad or burgers.

Hint, hint, it has a brioche bun. There’s a kid’s meal, too.

And I think you may need to follow its Facebook page. I missed out on a deal 3 days ago for the chopped brisket sandwich for just $7.99.

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.