Temple police investigate shooting that left a car damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a vehicle with damage.

The incident happened around around 10:07 p.m. Thursday night.

Temple police responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of W. Victory Ave.

When they arrived to the scene, officers found a vehicle shot multiple times.

Witnesses reported to authorities, seeing a white car speeding away from the scene.

No injuries have been reported and no suspects have been identified at this time.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477.

