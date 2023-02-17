Texas deputy, oldest and longest serving peace officer in the world, dies at the age of 99

Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Hardin
Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Hardin(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEBURNE, Texas (KWTX) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement agencies across Texas are mourning the death of lawman Bill Hardin, who died on Feb. 17 surrounded by friends, colleagues and loved ones.

Hardin, 99, was the oldest and longest serving peace officer in the world, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

“It is with great sadness we announce the loss of a great friend, brother, and lawman,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Hardin reportedly started his career in law enforcement on Feb. 1, 1947, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

He would go on to serve the public with the Tarrant County Sheriffs Office, and later at Johnson County Sheriffs Office, where he worked for the past 28 years.

“Bill was a true living legend. The oldest and longest running Peace Officer in the world. But more than that he was our brother and our friend,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Bill never failed to share his knowledge with our new deputies, and was always ready with a handshake and a smile. His presence within the walls of this agency will be truly missed. But his legacy will never be forgotten. Rest easy, Bill. We will take the watch from here,” his colleagues wrote.

