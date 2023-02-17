Waco ISD board members address recent safety measures implemented at area schools

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco ISD Board tackled a handful of topics at their Special Board Meeting, but safety and security consumed the conversation.

This comes after the district announced new safety measures that would be implemented in the coming weeks for secondary schools in Waco ISD.

“This is a very active board, we like to roll up our sleeves and get involved,” says board president, Stephanie Korteweg.

These safety protocols come after a series of threats to Waco High School. Thankfully, none of the threats have been credible but it is still keeping staff and parents on high alert.

Some of the new measure include clear backpacks required for all students. But the district is also aware that for some students, the backpack they have is the only one their family could afford so the community is helping students adjust.

“Family and faith worship center is donating 1,008 backpacks, they’ll be bringing those over to Waco High School. The NAACP is donating 100 backpacks,” said Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon as she listed off several groups that are contributing.

The district is also hoping to launch a pilot program on mobile metal detectors, something that is already happening at a Killeen ISD high school.

“We went to Shoemaker High School in Killeen and looked at some artificial intelligence scanning software that is pretty robust and not as intrusive,” Dr. Kincannon explained.

Other measures in the coming weeks include making sure students are always wearing their school credentials, adding more K-9 visits to campuses, and allowing students to enter the school through one entrance.

All rules that have had great support from students and staff.

“I’ve never received so many calls and emails as I did when the most recent weapon was found on Waco High School’s campus. And I was pleasantly surprised at the number of counselors, teachers, administrators and parents that called to say that we need metal detectors and clear backpacks,” said Jonathan Grant, a Waco ISD board member.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.