9 Baylor loses 17-point lead, falls to #5 Kansas, 87-71

Lawrence, Kansas (KWTX) -

After leading the fifth ranked Kansas Jayhawks by 17 points at one point in the first half, Baylor was unable to contain Kansas after halftime, as the Bears fell to Kansas, 87-71 at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Baylor commanded the first half of play backed by the three-headed offensive monster consisting of Keyonte George, Adam Flagler, and LJ Cryer. The three of them combined for 42 of the Bear’s 45 first half points on 15-27 shooting, sinking eight three’s.

Just when it looked like Baylor was on their way to another Big 12 blowout, the Jayhawks surged after the halftime intermission, opening up the second half on a 10-0 run. Kansas’ Dajuan Harris Jr. played a huge role in KU’s comeback. After a quiet first half, Harris put up all 14 of his points in the second half.

Baylor also failed to hit their shots after halftime, making just one three on 11 attempts and shooting just 35 percent from the field.

The Jayhawks outscored Baylor 55-26 in the last 20 minutes of play. The two top 10 teams split the season series as Kansas takes a one-game lead over the Baylor in the conference standings.

The Bears will get to see the other Kansas school on Tuesday as they hit the road to take on Kansas State in Manhattan at 6 p.m.

