Baylor Baseball Walks-Off Central Michigan, 6-5, In Extras on Opening Day

By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor baseball (1-0) walked-off Central Michigan (0-1) Friday, 6-5, in 10 innings to win an Opening Day thriller at Baylor Ballpark in Waco.

Redshirt freshman Jack Johnson delivered the game-ending knock, driving in freshman Kolby Branch with a flared single to center field and giving head coach Mitch Thompson his first-career win as a Division I skipper. The hit was also the first of Johnson’s collegiate career.

Junior right-handed pitchers Hambleton Oliver and Cole Stasio combined to go five innings in relief, allowing just one run on one hit and striking out six. Stasio picked up his first-career win in the process.

