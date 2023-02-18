Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says

Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Customers at an Oregon bar jumped into action when they saw an armed man enter.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Skyland Pub on South Troutdale Road Thursday night regarding a disturbance.

The sheriff’s office said a man had entered the bar holding a shotgun and two customers inside the bar confronted him.

Authorities said the two patrons were able to disarm the man by grabbing the shotgun and using it to hit him in the face.

Some of the customers inside the bar exited while others reportedly tackled the suspect and held him down until deputies arrived.

Authorities identified the armed man as 39-year-old Arturo Michel-Apolinar. According to witnesses, he was visibly intoxicated that evening.

Deputies said they recovered a shotgun at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 39-year-old is facing charges that include menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect was the only injured person in the incident, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize
La Hacienda Mexican Grill McGregor
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
FILE - A crossing guard in Wisconsin helped get an injured student home this week.
‘Above and beyond’: Injured child carried home by concerned crossing guard
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Abbott proposes expanded educational choice in State of State Address