HISTORY: Orme Spins Perfect Game in Baylor Softball Home-Opening Win

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dariana Orme tossed the first seven-inning perfect game in Baylor softball history, leading the Bears to a 3-0 win over Stephen F. Austin in the home opener of the 2023 season, on a sunny Friday evening at Getterman Stadium.

Orme (2-1) used just 81 pitches over seven complete innings, fanning a career-high 10, to throw the first seven-inning perfect game in program history. A native of Vacaville, Calif., the junior retired all 21 hitters she faced, including striking out the side in the third and sixth innings.

A 2022 All-Big 12 second-team selection, Orme fanned five straight over the second and third innings and only allowed three would-be fair balls reach the outfield. She fired first-pitch strikes to 14 of the 21 hitters she faced.

The perfect game marked the first seven-inning perfect game in program history and the second perfect game in school history, with the last coming in a five-inning, run-rule win over Prairie View A&M in 2022, tossed by now-sophomore Kaci West.

SFA (5-4) fell behind after a single tally in the first inning and a two-run fourth. The Jacks got a complete-game effort from Brooke Gaino (0-2) in the circle. She allowed nine hits and two walks, striking out two over 108 pitches.

