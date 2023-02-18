Killeen City Council to discuss $300k agreement with Rehab Warriors

(KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Worth based organization “Rehab Warriors” is considering serving veterans in the Killeen area, but it would come at a cost.

Rehab Warriors is an organization dedicated to creating a foundation for veterans to help them nourish their post service education and apply to a field that can improve their neighborhoods.

It’s an opportunity that Councilmember at Large Jose Segarra says it has the potential to do a lot of good for the community.

Rehab Warriors is focusing on the large military and veteran population in Killeen, and their goal is to keep veterans in the workforce by paving a path to a career in property development.

The organization is asking for $300,000 from the city of Killeen, but Segarra says that is a small price to pay given the potential outcome.

“I think of 300,000 as an investment to help clean up something that we have been working on for years, ever since I’ve been on the council going on 12 years. One of my main priorities is to clean up our north side, our downtown area,” Segarra said.

The idea is just that, an idea, for now. The topic is on the agenda for a council special workshop on Tuesday. There, members will meet face-to-face with representatives from Rehab Warriors.

“We’ll get more into the details, and it will be a process before it actually comes to a vote. We’re going to have a little bit better of an understanding of what this is about and be able to dive in deeper and ask more questions.  Especially when it comes to how they’re going to attract some of these soldiers, who’s going to train them,  what partnerships are they going to be creating?,” Segarra explained.

