KISD celebrates dedication of renovated Killeen High School

The celebration marks the completion of the 2018 bond project
By Madison Herber
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District celebrated the dedication of the historic renovations and additions of Killeen High School.

This was all made possible by the voter-approved 2018 Bond, a project which included a number of renovations to CTE classrooms, the auditorium, main gym and library, and a new two-story academic wing that features classrooms, a fine arts suite, athletics wing and main school entrance.

The dedication ceremony had a number of remarks from former and current educational leaders in the district.

This multi-phase renovation started in early 2020 and was able to safely continue as planned through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new areas opened in phases to students, with the final phase opening at the start of the Spring 2023 semester.

In addition to new learning spaces, KHS also received a new bus loop to improve traffic circulation, additional staff parking, a renovated courtyard with turf and outdoor furniture and a concrete marching band practice pad and tower.

“We are incredibly honored to have been part of a project that will have a tremendous impact on generations of Killeen scholars,” said Marty Burger, CEO of American Constructors. “Many students who are here today started their high school years in the height of COVID-19 during virtual learning — which makes it even more rewarding to welcome them into an upgraded, revitalized campus. We thank our partners at KISD for placing their trust in American Constructors to deliver a top-quality facility for their students and staff.”

