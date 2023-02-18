Say goodbye to cooler than normal weather - The warming trend kicks off on Sunday

Saturday was the last cooler than normal day Central Texas will see for quite awhile. In fact, a significant warming trend kicks off Sunday and now forecast models are keeping temperatures above normal for the rest of February. Cloud cover will prevent our temperatures from being as cold Sunday morning as they were Saturday. Winds will also remain breezy from the south and southwest throughout the day on Sunday - That’s what will allow our temperatures to jump back above normal for this time of the year. Morning temperatures Sunday look to be around the mid 40s with highs soaring into the low 70s for the afternoon.

Spring-like warmth hangs around into the work week. Partly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds continue into the early part of the work week. Monday morning starts out in the mid 50s with highs reaching into the low 80s! We stay warm in the 80s for Tuesday. Rain chances increase late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weak Pacific front moves in. Rain coverage looks scattered and out of Central Texas by the afternoon. Rain totals look to be around 0.25″ to 0.5″ in isolated spots. The higher rain totals and the better chance for severe storms looks to be just off to our east Wednesday afternoon. Over the next few days, we’ll watch this storm system closely. The timing of this system will determine who sees storms and who doesn’t. Make sure to stay up to date with the forecast.

Since it’s a Pacific front, we’re not expecting a cool down for Wednesday. We’ll still be warmer than normal into the upper 70s for the afternoon. A cold front will move in on Thursday and bring back northerly winds. That will allow our temperatures to drop back into the upper 60s and low 70s to end the work week. The coldest day of the week, and the one day that’ll be closer to average for this time of the year will be Friday. Heading into next weekend we may see some disturbances and another cold front move in. Our long term forecast models are not in great agreement with this scenario, so for now we’ll keep isolated rain chances around for next weekend, but warmer than normal weather looks to continue. More to come on this!

