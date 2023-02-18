Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Expanding school choice was front and center at Gov. Greg Abbott’s Biennial State of the State address Thursday night.

“We want to provide every parent with the ability to choose the best education option for their child,” Abbott said.

The Texas governor deemed it one of his seven emergency action items, pushing for changes regarding traditional school systems, curriculum, and funding.

“We must reform curriculum, get kids back to the basics of learning, and we must empower parents,” Abbott said during his speech. “Parents deserve access to curriculum, school libraries, and what their children are taught.”

His plan to achieve this involves state-funded education savings accounts that would allow parents the option of choosing between public, private, charter, and homeschooling.

But teacher unions and local school districts have concerns.

The Waco chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) says allocating state money towards alternative educational routes diminishes the quality of public schools.

“When they take those monies away from public education to put in charter schools, or vouchers for private schools, it’s actually taking money away from public schools,” Pam Cooper, a former teacher and president of the Waco AFT chapter, told KWTX.

According to reports on educationdata.org, Texas currently ranks 44th out of the 50 states for per-pupil spending.

Another concern amongst local public schools is accountability.

“We as public schools are subject to significant academic accountability, financial accountability,” Mike Novotny, the superintendent for Salado ISD, said. “If they don’t put that accountability on private schools that are accepting these taxpayer funded vouchers, we won’t know if those taxpayer dollars are going to good use or not.”

Belton ISD’s superintendent, Mike Smith, agreed.

“If there actually is the use of public funds for private institutions to educate kids, absolutely I think they should be held to the same standards,” Smith said of Abbott’s proposed state-funded education savings accounts. “And same with our charter schools as well.”

Because emergency action items don’t require waiting until the 60th day of a session to pass, Abbott could initiate legislative changes to educational choice as early as today.

