Two killed in apartment complex fire in Waco

Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco(Josh Bowering for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were killed in a fire that torched at least four units at the apartment complex at 344 Richland Drive behind the Richland Mall in Waco.

The blaze was reported shortly after 7 a.m. on Feb. 18 and the first units arrived at the scene in less than five minutes, the fire department said.

Firefighters encountered “heavy fire conditions” in the second floor of one of the buildings, triggering a second alarm for help.

In all, 12 fire units with 37 firefighters battled the blaze, which is now “under control,” according to a tweet from the Waco Fire Department.

The Waco Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze. It’s unclear whether the apartment units had working smoke alarms, but a fire department spokesman said this is a tragic reminder to have a working smoke alarm in your home.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Fire at Richland Apartments at 344 Richland Dr in Waco
Fire at Richland Apartments at 344 Richland Dr in Waco(Joshua Bowering for KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize
Nevaeh and Heaven
Texas Rangers investigating murder-suicide in Navarro County; father allegedly killed twin girls
File Graphic (KWTX)
Gatesville woman killed after driver pulling out of private driveway collides with pickup

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
KISD celebrated dedication of newly renovated Killeen High School
KISD celebrates dedication of renovated Killeen High School
Killeen City Council to discuss $300k agreement with Rehab Warriors
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice