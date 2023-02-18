Two killed in apartment complex fire in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two people were killed in a fire that torched at least four units at the apartment complex at 344 Richland Drive behind the Richland Mall in Waco.

The blaze was reported shortly after 7 a.m. on Feb. 18 and the first units arrived at the scene in less than five minutes, the fire department said.

Firefighters encountered “heavy fire conditions” in the second floor of one of the buildings, triggering a second alarm for help.

In all, 12 fire units with 37 firefighters battled the blaze, which is now “under control,” according to a tweet from the Waco Fire Department.

The Waco Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze. It’s unclear whether the apartment units had working smoke alarms, but a fire department spokesman said this is a tragic reminder to have a working smoke alarm in your home.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Fire at Richland Apartments at 344 Richland Dr in Waco (Joshua Bowering for KWTX)

