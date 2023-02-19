Joens scores 27, No. 22 Iowa State women edge Baylor in 2OT

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 27 points and No. 22 Iowa State got double-digit scoring from all five starters, defeating Baylor 81-77 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Lexi Donarski hit a jumper and Joens added a 3-pointer to put Iowa State up 76-71 in the second OT. In the final minute, first Jaden Owens and then Ja’Mee Asberry scored to get Baylor within 78-77 with 10 seconds left. Joens was fouled and made both free throws with nine seconds left. Her steal with seven seconds left, followed by her made free throw, sealed the win for the Cyclones.

There were four lead changes and two ties in overtime, the last tie coming at 71-all on a 3-pointer by Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski with 27 seconds to go. Baylor called timeout, worked the clock down, and Asberry missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Joens, needing three points to pass Andrea Riley (Oklahoma State, 2007-10) for second place on the Big 12 career scoring list behind former Baylor superstar Brittney Griner, was 0-for-5 in the first quarter and did not score. It wasn’t until late in the third quarter that she not only moved ahead of Riley on the Big 12 list but moved past Riley into 24th place on the NCAA career list as well.

Joens shot just 7-for-24 and 2-for-9 on 3-pointers but made 11 of 14 free throws. She scored 21 points after the third quarter and added 11 rebounds and four assists. Donarski scored 16 points, Fritz 12, Emily Ryan 10 and Nyamer Diew 10 for the Cyclones (17-7, 9-5 Big 12), who got only six points from their bench. Ryan had 11 rebounds and five assists.

Three players had double-doubles for Baylor (16-10, 7-7). Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, a part-time starter who did not start in this one, had 19 points and 12 rebounds; Bella Fontleroy had 19 points and 11 rebounds; and Caitlin Bickle had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Owens added nine points and 10 assists.

