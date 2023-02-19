Kicking off the workweek with a lot of warmth!

Normal highs for this time of year should be in the low-to-mid 60s, but we will kickoff the workweek with highs in the 80s in most locations! Monday will start out breezy and mild, with morning temperatures in the mid-50s and southwest winds running 10-20 mph. South and southwest winds will stay around 15-25 mph Monday and Tuesday, but we will likely see those winds increase to 20-30 mph on Wednesday.

Our next shot for rain arrives on Wednesday, but it’s not looking to be very promising for us. We have rain chances at 40% right now, but the rain will be very light for us. Most of us will likely see less that a tenth of an inch, with the better rainfall amounts staying to our north. We will see a slight dip in the temperatures to end out the workweek, but nothing overly cold. The coolest day of the week will be Friday, with highs in the mid-60s, but that’s really about normal for this time of year. We may see a few more isolated showers Friday and into the weekend, but the rain chances are only around 20%.

