Kicking off the workweek with a lot of warmth!

Next shot at rain arrives by Wednesday
By Brady Taylor
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Normal highs for this time of year should be in the low-to-mid 60s, but we will kickoff the workweek with highs in the 80s in most locations! Monday will start out breezy and mild, with morning temperatures in the mid-50s and southwest winds running 10-20 mph. South and southwest winds will stay around 15-25 mph Monday and Tuesday, but we will likely see those winds increase to 20-30 mph on Wednesday.

Our next shot for rain arrives on Wednesday, but it’s not looking to be very promising for us. We have rain chances at 40% right now, but the rain will be very light for us. Most of us will likely see less that a tenth of an inch, with the better rainfall amounts staying to our north. We will see a slight dip in the temperatures to end out the workweek, but nothing overly cold. The coolest day of the week will be Friday, with highs in the mid-60s, but that’s really about normal for this time of year. We may see a few more isolated showers Friday and into the weekend, but the rain chances are only around 20%.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire

Latest News

fastcast sunset field hay grass
Say goodbye to cooler than normal weather - The warming trend kicks off on today
fastcast clouds field crops
Say goodbye to cooler than normal weather - The warming trend kicks off on Sunday
FastCast
Stays cool today, but a big warm-up starts Sunday!
FastCast
Stays cool Saturday, but a big warm-up starts Sunday!