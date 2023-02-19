Killeen motorist dies in crash after not using lights on dirt bike

(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Saturday evening.

Officers were called at approximately 6:46 p.m. Feb. 18 to the area of Westcliff Road and Moonlight Drive in reference to a 911 call about a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Authorities found an unconscious man lying in the roadway and emergency personnel immediately began life saving measures.  He was then transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Lamar Lavance Lilly, 28, was pronounced dead after he succumbed to his injuries.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of the dirt bike was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Westcliff Road when a Mercedes traveling westbound on Westcliff Road began to turn southbound onto Moonlight Drive, the dirt bike struck the passenger side of the car,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police’s Spokeswoman.

The impact caused Lilly to be ejected coming to a rest in the roadway.  The driver of the car remained on scene.

The dirt bike driver was not wearing a helmet and was on the street illegally with no lights.

The dirt bike was reportedly stolen out of Nolanville, reports investigators.

