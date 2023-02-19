Report: FBI says bomb threat to Texas flight not credible

FBI
FBI(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A bomb threat against an American Airlines flight that diverted the plane from the tarmac of a Texas airport Friday was not credible, a law enforcement official said.

An FBI official said the passengers on the noon flight from El Paso, Texas, to Chicago were not in danger despite the threat, KVIA-TV reported.

“While an assessment is always conducted following receipt of a threat, there is no known credible threat to the aircraft or passengers at this time,” Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Downey said Friday.

Officials at El Paso International Airport and the FBI’s El Paso office took precautionary safety measures after the threat was received, Downey said.

The flight eventually departed in the late afternoon for Chicago O’Hare International Airport, KVIA reported.

The tracking website FlightAware indicated the flight arrived safely, and another flight with the same identification number was preparing to return to El Paso on Saturday.

“Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and cooperation and our team members for their professionalism,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Earlier Friday in Texas, a small jet slid off a runway at Hobby Airport in Houston, halting flights for several hours. Airport officials tweeted that everyone on board the jet was safe and had deplaned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

