Temple police search for suspect caught on security camera

Video showed a man entering the store and leaving within 30 seconds.
Video showed a man entering the store and leaving within 30 seconds.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery Sunday morning.

Temple police officers responded at around 2:13 a.m. Feb. 19 to Dr. Vape’s Smoke Shop in the 415 block of Van Dyke Drive to the store’s alarm.

According to police, the back door was pried open and the register with approximately $200 was taken.

Anyone with information is to contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or bellcountycrimestoppers.com, where you can report anonymously.

