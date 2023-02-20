Baylor softball pulls off the upset, downs #1 Oklahoma, 4-3

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After winning their first two games in the Getterman Classic on Friday and Saturday, Baylor softball had their toughest challenge Sunday afternoon with the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. With the help of some Getterman magic, the Bears were able to do the unthinkable, defeating the Sooners 4-3.

Baylor handed Oklahoma their first regular season loss since April 16, 2022 when the Sooners fell to Texas. Sunday’s win was also Baylor’s first win against Oklahoma since 2017.

Darian Orme, who pitched a perfect game in Friday’s win over Stephen F. Austin, secured here third win of the season. Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl, who also pitched in OU’s April 16 loss to Texas, suffered her first loss of this year’s campaign Sunday.

A triple by Alynah Torres in the top of the second inning set up the opportunity to open the scorebooks. With two outs and Torres on third, Jayda Coleman knocked her in after reaching on an error made by Baylor shortstop Amber Toven. A ball between the legs is never easy to stomach, but Toven would make up for it.

In the bottom of the third with Presleigh Pilon in scoring position, Toven ripped a single up the middle to tie the game up at one a piece. Later in the same inning with McKenzie Wilson and Toven on base, Shaylon Govan hit a three-run bomb out to the parking lot in left field to put the Bears up 4-1 after three innings.

Oklahoma added another two spot in the top of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough for the reigning Women’s College World Series winners, as the Bears were able to close out the win, retiring the side in the seventh inning.

Baylor finished the weekend at home undefeated, as they went on to shutout Army 7-0 following the win against Oklahoma. The Bears are off to an 8-1 start and one ranked win. They’ll return to the field on Friday as they welcome in Minnesota to Waco on Friday for a 3 p.m. first pitch at Getterman.

