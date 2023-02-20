East Texas authorities arrest 26 people in alleged rooster fight, 88 roosters found

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received information on Feb. 19 about a rooster fight taking...
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received information on Feb. 19 about a rooster fight taking place on County Road 2405.(Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST
RUSK, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple people in East Texas were arrested and 88 roosters were seized following an alleged cockfighting ring Saturday.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received information on Feb. 19 about a rooster fight taking place on County Road 2405.

Deputies responded to the area and were able to detain 26 individuals.

Upon further investigation, 24 individuals were arrested and two juveniles were released to guardians.

“22 were arrested for being spectators at the rooster fight, one arrest for allowing the use of real estate for rooster fighting and one arrested for felony evading with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon,” said the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.

Authorities also towed 30 vehicles from the area.

