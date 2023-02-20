Goats take over a Harris County Target

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Two goats caused quite a scene at a Harris County Target while wandering around the store.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman along with a deputy responded to a call Feb. 8 at a Target at the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive.

When they arrived, the deputies found the goats about to flee the store.

Deputy Austin with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the Target located in the 200 block of Cypresswood Drive in reference to two goats wandering through the store.

They were then safely contained and given to Harris County Animal Livestock.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.