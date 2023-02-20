H-E-B accepting product entries for 2023 Quest for Texas Best competition

10th Annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best.
10th Annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best.(H-E-B)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’s favorite store is calling for entries for the 10th Annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best.

H-E-B will be accepting submissions beginning Feb. 22 to April 6 for qualified participants to compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

H-E-B has discovered more than 960 unique products throughout the Lone Star State over the last decade – from cookies, coffees, and roasted crickets, to empanadas, pickles, and pho, to salsas, spices, and everything in between. Non-food submissions have included  beauty items, toys, home goods, and household necessities, to gardening supplies, coolers, and more.

“As we continue to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas and diversify our supplier base through programs like Quest for Texas Best, we look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2023 competition,” said James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B. “Now in our tenth year, we are constantly amazed at the innovation and execution of unique ideas presented by our fellow Texans.”

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions March 8-9, 16 and 30. 

Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by 4:59:59 p.m. on April 6 for consideration.

After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the top applicants who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on Aug. 9 at Fair Park in Dallas.

The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best”, and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner; and $10,000 to the third-place winner.

Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only.

To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details, and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, please visit heb.com/quest.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize

Latest News

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received information on Feb. 19 about a rooster fight taking...
East Texas authorities arrest 26 people in alleged rooster fight, 88 roosters found
Viewer donates hotel stay for Temple family in need
Viewer anonymously donates free hotel stay for Temple family displaced by ice storm fire
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Lubbock suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage
17th and S Jack Kultgen Expy
Three-vehicle accident reported in Waco