H-E-B accepting product entries for 2023 Quest for Texas Best competition

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas’s favorite store is calling for entries for the 10th Annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best.

H-E-B will be accepting submissions beginning Feb. 22 to April 6 for qualified participants to compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

H-E-B has discovered more than 960 unique products throughout the Lone Star State over the last decade – from cookies, coffees, and roasted crickets, to empanadas, pickles, and pho, to salsas, spices, and everything in between. Non-food submissions have included beauty items, toys, home goods, and household necessities, to gardening supplies, coolers, and more.

“As we continue to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas and diversify our supplier base through programs like Quest for Texas Best, we look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2023 competition,” said James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B. “Now in our tenth year, we are constantly amazed at the innovation and execution of unique ideas presented by our fellow Texans.”

To prepare for Quest, participants will have the opportunity to visit with H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions March 8-9, 16 and 30.

Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by 4:59:59 p.m. on April 6 for consideration.

After the Call for Entries period is complete, H-E-B’s Business Development Managers will select the top applicants who will present their products before a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on Aug. 9 at Fair Park in Dallas.

The panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, the title of “Texas Best”, and placement on store shelves; $20,000 to the first-place winner; $15,000 to the second-place winner; and $10,000 to the third-place winner.

Registration is required and space is limited to competitors only.

To reserve your informational meeting space, review competition details, and learn more about the two-minute video requirement, please visit heb.com/quest.

