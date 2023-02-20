Lubbock suspect in custody after threatening to shoot homes, vehicles from top of parking garage

Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha...
Law enforcement is responding to an area just north of Jones AT&T Stadium, north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and west of University Avenue. Police have not specified the reason as of Sunday evening, but SWAT has been called out.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police blocked traffic in the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway on Sunday evening after 23-year-old William Holmes called dispatch and said he was on top of the parking garage, armed, and was preparing to shoot at officers when they arrived.

Police got the call at 6:20 p.m. and Tech Alert warned everyone to stay away from the area.

Police were setting up a perimeter around the elevated position when Holmes called again and said if officers didn’t arrive soon, he would shoot at homes and vehicles.

Police say he then left the parking garage and left the area, returning home to the 1200 block of North Bangor where he was taken into custody without incident. No weapon was found and no injuries were reported.

Holmes has been charged with making a terroristic threat, and with other unrelated warrants.

Traffic is now back open after police blocked off the area north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway and west of University Avenue. A follow-up Tech Alert gave the all-clear around 8:30 p.m.

