Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Groesbeck Police Department patrol unit outside the Limestone Medical Facility.
Armed suspect outside Limestone County medical facility surrenders peacefully
File Graphic
As Central Texas schools weigh 4-day week, more than 40 districts in the state have already made the switch
Firefighters at the Richland Apartments in Waco
Waco couple killed in apartment complex fire
The governor deemed educational freedom one of his seven emergency action items
Teacher unions, public school districts react to Gov. Abbott’s State of the State proposal to expand educational choice
A $500,000 winning Powerball ticket from August 2022 remains unclaimed!
Killeen resident wins Powerball $2 million prize

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
Julius Freeman, a suspect in the Memphis mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 10 others...
Man arrested after shooting in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 10 injured
The government agency responsible for tracking down contaminated peanut butter and defective...
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinformation fight