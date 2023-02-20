Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

In the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Michael Hutto pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Hutto told detectives that he and Lora Grace Duncan were on their way to the Florida Keys when they stopped at a Singer Island hotel.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove away until he ran out of gas.

Deputies said he made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies “I think I hurt my Gracie” and began to cry.

