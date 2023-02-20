Texas deputies discover 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Erik Martin Islas Angeles, 33, of Mexico, is in custody after Smith County deputies conducting a traffic stop on I-20 in Smith County seized nine pounds, or approximately 42,000 pills, of fentanyl on Feb. 18.

The driver reportedly gave the deputies voluntary consent to search his vehicle and they allegedly discovered a false compartment in a vehicle battery with the fentanyl pills, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit, a multi-agency initiative between Collin, Grayson, Hunt, Parker Rockwall, Smith, Tarrant and Wise Counties.

“This large seizure of fentanyl by NTXCIU deputies will make communities across East and North Texas that much safer. The eight sheriff’s offices that comprise the NTXCIU will continue their close inter-agency cooperation to push back and fight the deadly scourge of fentanyl. These efforts save lives,” said Smith County Sheriff Jim Skinner.

“I am proud of the interagency cooperation in this multiagency task force. I am also proud of our Narcotics Unit who in short notice responded to this incident. This influx of deadly fentanyl into our state and communities has to be stopped,” Skinner further said.

Angeles is being held at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on a $2-million bond.

