WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle accident Monday morning.

Police responded at 4:56 a.m. Feb. 20 to the intersection of 17th Street and South Jack Kultgen.

According to police, one car hit another vehicle that was being towed.

No injuries were reported. No arrests were made.

